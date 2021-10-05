Congress looking at Pappu Yadav for Bihar bypolls?

Patna, Oct 5 Amid its stand-off with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the upcoming Bihar bypolls, the Congress said to be looking at Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav to contest on its symbol.

Pappu Yadav, who was acquitted in the 32-year-old kidnapping case on Monday, was in the limelight for his attempts to help common people during the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

Congress lawmaker Premchandra Mishra said that the ideology of the Congress and Pappu Yadav is similar and his relationship with the party is also smooth.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajit Sharma said: "Pappu Yadav is considered the second biggest leader of Bihar after Lalu Prasad. The Congress is in contact with him. If Pappu Yadav express a view to contest the elections, we will give ticket from Tarapur constituency of Munger."

However, state Congress chief, Madan Mohan Jha, said that there were no moves in this direction so far.

"These may be views of individual leaders of the party but it is neither my view nor the view of our top leadership," he said, adding the party was committed to contest the bypolls from both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats.

"We had sent the observers in these two constituencies a few days and reports are being submitted to top leadership of the party. So far, four to five candidates have expressed indications about contesting the by-election from these two seats. We have sent these names to New Delhi. They will take a decision on selecting the candidates," Jha said.

Following the Congress stand, the prospects of the RJD, which has announced it will contest both seats, could be hit, as there is good chance of division of votes. Moreover, the Pappu Yadav factor may also divide the votes of Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA is united this time with JD-U contesting both by-elections and alliance partners BJP, HAM, and VIP supporting it.

