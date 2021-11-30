Congress MPs move adjournment notices in LS

New Delhi, Nov 30 Amid face-off with the government, Congress MP Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore gave notices for adjournment in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Tewari in his notice mentioned the farmers agitation, "During the course of the agitation many farmers lost their lives to the harsh weather, alleged use of force by the state and violent attacks on farmers lives, notably the incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were allegedly run over by fast moving vehicles.

"Many farmers lost their livelihood as they sat on borders protesting against the farmers. In many cases, the farmers who lost their lives were sole earners for their families.

"The government has in a reply to Parliament stated that it hasn't kept a track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation. The government should create a record of farmers who lost their lives protesting the farm laws and give compensation to their families. Sir, I wish to raise this grave matter of disregard for the lives of farmers by the government."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha 'to discuss reasons for the inflation and to direct the Centre to take appropriate steps to reduce the excise duty on petrol, diesel and LPG to the level of 2013.

The government on Tuesday repealed the three farm laws namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act against which the farmers have been protesting for the past one year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor