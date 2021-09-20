Congress nominates Rajani Patil to Rajya Sabha bypoll from Maharashtra

The Congress party on Monday nominated Rajani Patil to the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Maharashtra to be held on October 4.

"The Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Smt. Rajani Patil as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra," read the party's statement.

Patil is currently the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Jammu and Kashmir.

She was sent to the Rajya Sabha in 2013 and had on the best parliamentarian award then. In 1996, Patil had won the Beed Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra for the Congress.

Patil is known to have close relations with the Gandhi family.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor