Congress seeks case against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

Bengaluru, Aug 10 Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday urged the Karnataka Police to file a case against state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for making provocative communal statements.

"Eshwarappa should be treated for mental illness. Health Minister Dr K.Sudhakar must ensure his treatment at the National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). He has gone mad after his dream of becoming Deputy Chief Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government was shattered," the former Rajya Sabha member said.

Those who use this kind of language must be expelled from political parties, he added.

Meanwhile, state Congress Working President Ramalinga Reddy condemned the statements by Eshwarappa, saying that this kind of language shows his etiquette. Instead of taking action, the Chief Ministe has defended his statements, he added.

Eshwarappa on Monday asked that "we have to be quiet even if our women are raped?"

"Our cows are stolen and killed, our youths are being assaulted and killed, you want us to be silent.

"BJP representatives are there from gram panchayat level to the Prime Minister's office. Those days of sitting quiet no matter what happened to us are gone. It is not possible to be silent even after someone is killed," he said.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Shivamogga on Sunday, Eshwarappa said: "... if we are troubled, we won't sit silent even if Lord Brahma advises us."

