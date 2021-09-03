Congress should decide on Goa pre-poll alliance soon: NCP

Panaji, Sep 3 Stepping up pressure on the Congress to take a call on formation of a pre-poll alliance in Goa, Nationalist Congress Party General Secretary Praful Patel on Thursday said that it should come on record on the contours of a possible alliance with the NCP and other like-minded parties in September itself.

"Congress should reach out to the NCP, and if they have other parties in mind, in September itself... So that every party has a few months to prepare in those Assembly segments, so that there is a better chance of success," he said at a press conference here.

"We have spoken to the Congress informally and we have indicated that we have been in alliance in past in Goa together and it would be better and in the interest of the overall politics in Goa that all like-minded parties like Congress, and NCP should work together and have an alliance like in the past," he added.

Early announcement of an alliance, Patel said, would help like-minded parties to take on the might of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a united way.

Asked if the party was willing to forego an alliance with the Congress, if the NCP did not get proper signals, Patel said that he was also in touch with leaders of other political parties in the state.

"I have met (Goa Forward Party's) Vijai Sardesai and he has also told me that he is also waiting to hear from the Congress. Let us see now what happens. I do not want to comment beyond this. It is important that all political forces who are like-minded should come together as soon as possible in the interest of the state and politics of Goa," he said.

"Nobody is helpless. I have met leaders of other parties also... There are a good number of people who are willing to explore other options, if there is no decision (from the Congress). You clap with two hands, not with one hand," Patel added.

