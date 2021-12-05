Congress using money power to win Council polls, depth of depravity is clear in party: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Congress has lost people's support and is going to an extent of using money power to win the legislative council election, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Sunday.

Addressing the 'Vijaya Sankalpa' convention organized by the BJP in Attibele, Bommai said that Congress is using any means to win legislative council election. "The depth in depravity in the Congress party is very clear. People should teach Congress a lesson as it is trying to win the election by huge 'splurge of money'."

Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's allegations that BJP always used money and muscle power to win elections, Bommai said, "What morality do you have to talk about it when you are banking on money for selecting the candidate to fight the election? You (Siddaramaiah) did not bother to look at Gram Panchayats when in power. Your promise just ahead of the 2017 election to distribute one lakh houses has remained a promise."

Expressing the view that comprehensive development of Bengaluru is possible only if the adjoining Gram Panchayat areas are "well developed", Bommai said that all-around development of these villages is the objective of his government.

The revenue generated by the industrialisation of Bengaluru would be utilised for the development of these Gram Panchayats, he said.

"Many entrepreneurs are showing keen interest to invest in Anekal. Our government will prepare an exclusive 'Anekal Vision' document for the comprehensive development of Anekal on the lines of Bengaluru Vision," added Bommai.

( With inputs from ANI )

