Congress wins MP's Raigaon Assembly seat after three decades

Bhopal, Nov 2 Congress won the Raigaon Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 12,096 votes, as per the results announced on Tuesday.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress had fielded woman candidates - Pratima Bagri, daughter-in-law of former BJP MLA Jugal Kishor Bagri - whose death necessitated the election, and Kalpana Verma, respectively.

Verma has secured a total of 72,679 votes against Bagri, who received 60,610 votes.

Congress has won Raigaon Assembly seat after 31 years.

Talking to , Verma said: "This election was between the government and the people of Raigaon. And therefore, it is win of Raigaon's people against the BJP government."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reacting to the party's defeat, said: "Absence of the BSP in the contest caused the defeat in Raigaon. BSP has set of votes in this seat and since it did not contest the election, Congress got the benefit."

