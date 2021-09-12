COP15 news centre launches website ahead of Oct conference

Beijing, Sep 12 The news centre for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) officially launched its website, with content in both Chinese and English, ahead of the upcoming conference in October.

The website (www.cop15news.com) provides information services for Chinese and foreign journalists and netizens, including more than 10 columns on topics such as conference trends and global diversity, Xinhua news agency reported.

It will release dynamic and timely information concerning the conference, with a focus on global media reports.

Participating media outlets can use the website to make online reservations for interviews, venue rentals, equipment rentals and radio and television services.

The COP15 meeting is set to kick off in Kunming on October 11.

It will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw up a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth", the COP15 meeting is the first global conference convened by the UN on the topic of ecological civilisation.

