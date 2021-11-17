Countries agree to BRICS Innovation Action prepared under India's leadership

New Delhi, Nov 17 The BRICS Innovation Action 2021-24 prepared under India's leadership has been agreed by all countries concerned as a key deliverable of the Science & Technology Ministerial at the 13th BRICS S&T Committee Meeting.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries' scientific ministries met on Tuesday for the BRICS S&T Ministerial to be held on November 26, a release from the Science & Technology Ministry said on Wednesday.

India presented the draft declaration of the ministerial meeting, highlighting various scientific achievements, including thematic meetings and events organised under India's chairship. The meeting was hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), India.

The Indian delegation was led by Advisor and Head (International Cooperation) of DST, Sanjeev Kumar Varshney.

The BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Ministerial Meeting (comprising ministers responsible for science, technology and innovation in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) provides an overarching vision and advice on institutional and financial frameworks for major BRICS programmes and initiatives in these sectors.

This year's ministerial meeting is being hosted by India.

About 20 scientific meetings were organised in 2021 with some of the key events hosted by India, including BRICS Young Scientist Conclave 2021, BRICS Working Group Meeting on Science, Technology, Innovation Entrepreneurship Partnership, and BRICS Working Group Meeting on Astronomy, the release added.

