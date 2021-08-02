Court hands 7-year RI to 2 accused in Vyapam case

New Delhi, Aug 2 A CBI court has sentenced Om Prakash Tyagi, a candidate and Satish Jatav, a middleman, to seven years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in the Vyapam case related to the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment test.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson here said that the Special Judge CBI in Bhopal has convicted the two and sentenced them to undergo seven years rigorous imprisonment.

He said that the CBI had registered the case and taken over the investigation on August 27, 2015 from Madhya Pradesh Police on the orders of Supreme Court dated July 9, 2015.

The case was earlier registered on the allegations of impersonation in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) by Tyagi who had arranged the impersonator through a middleman for passing the written examination of PCRT-2013.

"After investigation, the CBI filed chargesheet against three accused in June, 2016. During trial, one of the accused expired and hence trial against him was abated," he said.

"The Trial Court found the two accused guilty and convicted them," he added.

