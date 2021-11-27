Covid: Bommai chairs meeting; K'taka stresses on booster dose

Bengaluru, Nov 27 Karnataka has decided to implement a slew of stringent precautionary measures amid the rise in Covid-19, cases, and the threat posed by emergence of the new variant of the virus Omicron.

A high-level meeting chaired on Saturday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard has decided to intensify screening of international passengers at the airports and make RT-PCR test report compulsory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Further, a discussion was also held on administering the booster dose of the vaccine as a part of the plan to prevent the third wave of Covid-19 in the state.

"We have urged the Union government to allow the state to administer the booster dose, especially for the front line workers. We may get the go ahead from the Centre in a week," Minister for Revenue R. Ashok said.

The vaccination campaign has covered a large segment of the population. However the need for the booster dose is being felt, especially for the front line workers who got vaccinated at the very beginning of vaccination campaign, he said.

The Centre has been requested to permit the state to administer the Booster dose for front line workers. The Centre is likely to respond positively for the state's request, Ashok said.

Bommai has instructed the officials to go on an aggressive campaign to trace those who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine and cover them at the earliest.

The meeting has decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges, make second dose of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said while briefing the media persons about the decisions taken at the meeting.

The key decisions of the meeting included mandatory RT-PCR negative report for those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra; Compulsory RT-PCR test again (second time) for students from Kerala who arrived in the last 16 days.

Students residing in hostels who got negative RT-PCR test report would have to get the test done again on the 7th day after the first report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor