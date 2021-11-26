Crackdown continues on overstaying foreigners in Delhi, 6 more held

New Delhi, Nov 26 The crackdown on the illegally residing foreign nationals in the national capital continued as Delhi Police has apprehended six more foreigners with an expired visa, an official said here on Friday.

According to the official, a police team of the Dwarka district nabbed six Africans roaming in the area of Mohan Garden police station. They were identified as Chukwu Henry, Chinedu Obi, Christain Onyebuchi, Chinonso, Francess Ngozi Chima, and Blanche Kague Epock on Thursday.

"After verification of their credentials, it was found that they were overstaying in India without a valid visa," the official said. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO) along with their original Passports. The FRRO ordered their deportation. Meanwhile, all the six African nationals have been sent to the detention centre at Lampur Border.

Apart from these six, another team of police apprehended four foreign nationals, identified as Chukwuemeka, Paul Nwosu, Samuel, and Akossi, who could not produce any valid documents for their stay in India.

They were booked under section 14-A of the Foreigner Act. The owner of the house, where these foreigners were residing, has also been booked under section 14-C of the Foreigner Act.

Notably, the Dwarka district police had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' in their mission to make Dwarka area crime-free. Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers, and robbers have been arrested in a small period of time. The police are also keeping a tab on illegally staying foreigners in the area.

Just a day ago, the newly created Cell Against Illegal Foreigners And Narcotics (CAIFAN) of the Delhi Police seized a huge quantity of heroin in the national capital worth approximately Rs 106 crore in the international market.

According to an official, the contraband, weighing 10.688 Kg, was recovered from an African national, identified as George Uchenna Nwadiegwu, who was residing in India.

