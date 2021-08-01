Credit for UP's development should be given to PM Modi, Amit Shah: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be given credit for the state's development.

Addressing a gathering at GIC ground in Mirzapur on Sunday, he said: "Credit should be given to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for State's development. It should have happened after Independence but parties prior didn't have the time. BJP has always put in efforts for UP's development."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was in Mirzapur to lay the foundation stone for various projects was also present there.

Anupriya Patel, Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur said Shah was behind abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's because of Home Minister Amit Shah that Article 370 was abrogated, which not only scripted history but also changed the geography of the country. Happy to welcome him here. Looking forward to development in the region as well," Patel said.

Shah heaped praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for COVID-19 management and curbing crime in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

