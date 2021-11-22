Crop loss compensation to be sent to farmers' A/Cs: Bommai

Kolar (Karnataka), Nov 22 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that officials have been directed to transfer the crop loss compensation amount to the affected farmers' accounts immediately.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the mediapersons during his visit to the rain-hit areas of the state's Kolar district.

Incessant rains have caused huge losses to the standing crops in the state.

Starting from Narasapura, the Chief Minister toured the Kolar district extensively.

He said: "I have seen extensive damage to Ragi, vegetables, horticulture and floriculture crops. Flood water from Mudavadi irrigation tank has cut-off road connectivity in the area, About 790 houses have been completely or extensively damaged.

"Agri Crops in 48,333 hectares and horticulture crops in 6966 hectares have been affected, 189km length of roads and 34 bridges have been damaged according to preliminary reports," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation against the completely damaged houses, and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses, in three instalments.

The DCs had been instructed to disburse first instalment of Rs1 lakh immediately, Bommai said.

The state government has released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganwadis too had suffered damages and the repair work there would be taken up through the NDRF fund, he said.

