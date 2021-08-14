CRPF bags 154 Gallantry medals, highest among all CAPFs

New Delhi, Aug 14 The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has bagged 154 Gallantry medals on the eve of the 75th Independence Day on Saturday, its highest ever tally and the most among all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Of the 154 Gallantry medals, 108 are for operations that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, 39 for acts of gallantry in Left Wing Extremism areas, and seven for operations in the Northeast.

"The force has bagged three Shaurya Chakras (announced by the Defence Ministry), one President's Police Medal for Gallantry and 150 Police Medal for Gallantry. This is not just the largest number of medals received among any CAPFs, but is also the highest that CRPF has received on one occasion. The force takes pride in its total number of medals, which have now reached a tally of 2,267," an official said.

CRPF Head Constable Kale Sunil Dattatraya has been awarded the President's Police Medal For gallantry posthumously. Dattatraya was killed while fighting terrorists in Pulwama on June 23 last year.

CRPF Deputy Commandant Chitesh Kumar, Sub Inspector Manjinder Singh and Constable Sunil Choudhary were awarded Shaurya Chakra for their brave operation against Maiosts in March 2019, when they neutralised four dreaded Maoists belonging to the PLGA cadre, who were carrying Rs 8 lakh reward on their heads.

The CRPF is the largest peacekeeping force among all the CAPFs under the administrative control of the Union Home Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor