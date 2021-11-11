DARPG, UP govt to develop District Good Governance Index: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi/Lucknow, Nov 11 With an aim to improve the efficiency of governance across districts, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will collaborate with the government of Uttar Pradesh to develop a District Good Governance Index, which will be a first in any state.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, said that the Good Governance Index can be replicated in other states also as the main mantra of the Modi government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the welfare schemes.

Speaking at the two-day regional conference on the theme 'Strengthening the State Institutes of Public Administration' held in Lucknow, he said the DARPG will tie up with UP government for integration of Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with the district portal of Uttar Pradesh, which will enable citizens to lodge complaints from a single portal.

"'One Nation One Portal' is the goal and towards this end integration of CPGRAMS with state grievance portals will play an important role in redressal of grievances," he added.

The two-day symposium was jointly inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor