Data is integral to Digital India: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Dec 1 NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said the data is an integral part of the Digital India, adding the process of data mapping is the fundamental part of all aspects of the human society.

"Data is an integral part of the Digital India be it urban planning, navigation, logistics and infrastructure... we need the mapping," Kant said at an event here.

"Taking cognisance of this, the Central government has released a new landmark 'geospatial bill' with an idea to spur investment, innovation and geospatial technology and mapping content which will push investment in vast range of areas and will accelerate the growth," he added.

Talking about the features of the geospatial bill, Kant underlined that the most important part is "it opens up for the availability of the data".

"The bill states that there is no restriction on the collection, preparation, generation, dissemination, storage, publication, updating and digitalization of the geospatial data and map within the territory of India," said Kant.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a key advocate of using geospatial content in a host of applications, and his vision of self reliance is manifested in the landmark geospatial policy.

