Deadline for 'Life Certificate' submission extended till Dec 31

New Delhi, Dec 8 Centre has decided to extend the time limit up to December 31, 2021 for submission of 'Life Certificate' (Jeevan Pramaan) by the Central Government Pensioners in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, Minister of State for, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh said

Earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the Life Certificate till November 30 for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.

Singh further said that the pensioners can submit the certificate through any of the modes including in physical form or digitally using an online system for submission of Life Certificate during the extended period. Pension will continue to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted during this extended period.

The Minister also said that the pension disbursing banks have been advised to continue to maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while obtaining Life Certificates and to ensure proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the bank branches to prevent overcrowding.

He further asserted that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought "ease of living" for all sections of society including the retirees and pensioners who are the nation's "assets" with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor