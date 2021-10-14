Death toll from tropical storm in Philippines reaches 19

Manila, Oct 14 The death toll from the severe tropical storm Kompasu in the Philippines has increased to 19, while 13 others remain missing, the government said on Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the death toll could rise to 30, adding it is verifying reports of 11 other deaths and one missing from landslides and flooding in the northern Philippine regions and Palawan, an island province located off Luzon, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tropical storm, which exited the Philippines on Tuesday, triggered flash floods and landslides.

Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated to safety.

The damage was heaviest in the northern Philippine regions, the agency said.

Damage to agriculture was estimated at $9.7 million.

Kompasu, which made landfall on Monday, is the 13th tropical cyclone to lash the Philippines this year.

Typhoons and tropical storms regularly batter the Philippine archipelago, which straddles the typhoon belt in the western Pacific Ocean, claiming hundreds of lives and cause billions of dollars in damages.

Approximately 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year.

Of the islands that make up the Philippines, northern Luzon and the eastern Visayas are most commonly affected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor