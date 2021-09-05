Decision over induction of election strategist Prashant Kishor in Congress to be taken by CWC

The members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be taking the decision over the induction of the election strategist Prashant Kishor in the Congress party.

As per sources, Congress leaders AK Antony, Ambika Soni and KC Venugopal have been given the responsibility to consult the senior leaders of the party regarding the matter.

Sources further added, "Earlier, they had also spoken to few of the senior leaders of the party over this issue and regarding the organizational changes in the party."

There has been speculation for a long time about the entry of election strategist Prashant Kishor in the Congress party. Earlier, series of meetings of Prashant Kishor was also held with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. But now the decision of getting Prashant Kishor into Congress has been given to the CWC (Congress Working Committee).

The Congress leadership will meet all the members of the working committee in small groups and take their opinion.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had worked with Kishor in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. In that election, the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance had failed.

( With inputs from ANI )

