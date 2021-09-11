Deep-seated infighting in all BJP ruled states: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 11 Soon after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday, the Congress said that there is an internal rift in all the BJP-ruled states, which exposes the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Taking to Twitter, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said, "Two things stand out today - 1) Deep-seated infighting in all BJP ruled states, be it Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, MP, Assam or Haryana. 2) 'Bhakt' media remains oblivious to fratricidal wars in the BJP, for their only mandate is to focus on opposition ruled states."

He added, "This show failure of PM's & HM's leadership. If their anointed CM, Sh Vijay Rupani has failed #Gujarat & its people after 5 years, onus must lie at the doorsteps of Modiji. Time to rid Gandhi-Patel's ‘Karambhoomi' of the machiavellian BJP & its leadership."

In a surprise move, Rupani on Saturday resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state.

Rupani became the fourth BJP CM to be changed in the last six months in three states Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat.

"I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi and the party for giving me an opportunity to work for five years," Rupani told reporters.

In March, the saffron party had replaced then Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with Lok Sabha member Tirath Singh Rawat. In July, four months after being made the CM, Tirath Singh Rawat was replaced by two-time MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami.

After Uttarakhand, BJP replaced B.S. Yediyurappa with B.S. Bommai in Karnataka.

Sources said that the saffron party may declare Rupani's replacement by Sunday. Most likely, his replacement could be Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

