Defections from Congress in Meghalaya 'like a conspiracy', says Kharge

With 12 Congress MLAs joining Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the defections were "like a conspiracy" and said the party was looking into the matter.

"This is happening like a conspiracy. People in the party especially our party president (Sonia Gandhi), Rahul Gandhi are looking into it. They will take a decision," Kharge told ANI.

He was asked about 12 MLAs from the party joining Trinamool Congress, which is trying to expand its footprint.

Several prominent faces of the Congress including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and Sushmita Dev had earlier left the party.

Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said despite differences, the common goal of the oppositional parties is to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Organizational fights have always taken place. No use of commenting now. Important is to fight together in the arena of Parliament as Rahul Gandhi, in a core committee meeting of floor leaders, had said that parties may have different ideologies but our common goal is to fight BJP," Kharge said.

He said apart from farm laws, the party will raise several issues concerning people during the winter session of parliament.

Former Meghalaya chief minister and Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday said that 12 Congress MLAs have taken "conscious decision" to join the Trinamool Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor