Delegation of Jharkhand Congress leaders going Lakhimpur Kheri stopped by police at Sonbhadra

A delegation of Congress leaders from Jharkhand was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday in Sonbhadra district while going to Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The delegation of leaders is led by the State Congress President Rajesh Thakur and also includes Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and Health Minister Banna Gupta. They were going to meet farmers families in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"We are here since 3 AM. We want to meet our leader Priyanka Gandhi and go to Lakhimpur Kheri. But excuses of section 144 are being made by police. This is totally unconstitutional. UP Government is behaving in a dictatorial manner, they are not even ready to arrest us. It is such a coward government and they have no right to stay in power," said the Rajesh Thakur.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

