Delhi Assembly session from Nov 26

New Delhi, Nov 24 The session of Delhi Legislative Assembly will begin from

November 26, as per a Delhi Government bulletin.

"Members are informed that the third part of the second session of seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Friday, 26th November, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat," the bulletin issued on Monday read.

While the session will start at 11 a.m. on Friday, it may get extended depending on "exigencies of business", it further informed, adding, "the sitting of Legislative Assembly...will continue untill the business fixed for the day is concluded."

The Assembly has asked the MLAs to follow all Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as a preventive measure. The MLAs have also been requested to carry their identity cards which they will be required to show at the entrance.

They have also been asked to carry their final Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a test report issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the beginning of the session. The facility for rapid-antigen test in the Assembly secretariat will also be available.

However, those wanting to get their RT-PCR tests done will have to get it done at their own level. "Seats shall be reserved for CM, deputy CM, ministers, deputy, CM, ministers, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of the opposition. Members should take their seat in the house on the first-come, first-served basis," an official told media.

"Due to the pandemic, no visitors will be allowed in the Assembly," it added.

