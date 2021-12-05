Delhi BJP demands VAT reduction on diesel

New Delhi, Dec 5 The Delhi unit of the BJP has demanded the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel as well, days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital slashed petrol prices by Rs eight per litre.

On Saturday, the Delhi BJP staged protests across 18 places in the city. Apart from demanding reduction on diesel prices, the saffron party has asked the Kejriwal government to reduce the VAT price on petrol by Rs eight more.

"We should see another Rs eight reduction thus totalling Rs 16 in all, and VAT on diesel should now also be reduced significantly so that Delhiites get the much needed relief," Delhi BJP media Chief, Naveen Jindal told .

He said various BJP groups since the last three days have been protesting for a cut on VAT prices of petrol and diesel but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to be only strengthening his image of 'ghoshna mantri' (announcement Minister).

Notably, the Delhi government on December 1 cut down VAT on the fuel to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent earlier, thus reducing the price on petrol by Rs eight. At present, the price of petrol stood at Rs 95.41. Before this decision, the petrol in the national capital was sold at Rs 103.97 per litre.

In India, fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Besides, the Central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled. The Centre had in November reduced petrol and diesel rates by Rs five and Rs 10 per litre, respectively. Post the Centre's move, the opposition parties in Delhi have been urging the AAP-led state government to cut VAT on petrol by at least Rs 10 per litre.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, too, had earlier slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for delaying its decision by nearly a month to reduce the VAT.

"Kejriwal looted the people of Delhi for 27 days! The late decision (on reducing VAT on petrol) has once again proved that he does not care about the people! Had the decision been taken 27 days ago, the people of Delhi would not have lost crores of rupees," Tiwari had said on December 1.

