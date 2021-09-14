Delhi depts directed to come up with pollution control plan by Sept 21

New Delhi, Sep 14 Working on Delhi government's proposed Winter Action Plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the concerned departments have been directed to lay out a plan by September 21 to tackle the problem of air pollution.

"Other decisions to resolve the problem of congestion, dysfunctioning traffic lights have also been taken up. We have noticed that one of the major causes of traffic disruption are the vehicles which break down on the road. We will soon take a decision to tackle this problem. In the meantime, we have asked the transport department popularise electric vehicles and look after the problem of DTC buses' breakdown, which again adds to the problem of congestion. So from now on, such buses will get repaired by the mechanics at the nearby depot. Earlier, the technic used to come from the depot to which the bus belonged," Rai said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

"Three MCDs, Cantonment Board, NDMC and DDA along with all the construction agencies in the city have been asked to work on ways to control dust emission in the national capital," said Rai, adding that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will also look after waste burning and monitor the pollution hotspots.

While the development department will work on an action plan to minimise stubble burning, the environment ministry will initiate talks with the neighbouring states and the Centre for coordination on matters related to pollution.

"As per plan, a 'Green War Room' launched last year to monitor and coordinate the anti-pollution efforts will be upgraded to effectively address the complaints related to pollution-causing activities," added the minister.

The minister was addressing the media after holding a review meeting with the concerned departments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor