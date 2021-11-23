Delhi govt asked to respond on fair price dealers' dues

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on a plea seeking release of the margin amount to be paid to the fair price shop dealers pending from July 2021, as per the current margin scheme.

The bench of Justice Yashvant Varma asked the counsel, representing the Delhi government, to seek instruction on the plea filed by Delhi Ration Dealers Union, through Advocates Yash Aggarwal and Chitrakshi.

The matter was listed for further hearing on January 20, 2022. In the plea, it was sought direction to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to pay the margin money in advance in the future without any delay.

According to the petitioners, the margin amount has not been paid to the shop owners from July 2021, and it has become a huge due.

The plea contended that the fair price shop owners do not even have the means to provide the service they are entitled to as many of them have rented shops and do not have many to pay the rent.

Due to this situation, they cannot even provide basic necessities to the families because of the shortage of money, the plea said.

