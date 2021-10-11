Delhi govt gives 'Samman Rashi' of Rs 1 cr to kin of late IAF pilot

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Delhi government has provided financial assistance of Rs one crore to the family of late Indian Air Force (IAF) Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty, who died in a 2019 plane crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

"We cannot do anything to compensate for the sacrifice made by our martyrs, but we will do whatever we can to support their families," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding, "We cannot put a cost on their lives. But this provision gives strength and support to their families. We will always stand by the families of martyrs and support them in every way possible."

The compensation under 'Samman Rashi' is given to the family of those who lose their lives in the line of duty. This Samman Rashi was handed over by Palam Vihar MLA Bhavna Gaur to S.N. Mohanty and Sanjukta Mohanty, parents of the deceased Sunit Mohanty on Sunday.

Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty was posted to 43 Squadron Air Force on June 24, 2016. He was commissioned on June 3, 2019, to fly AN-32 KA 2752 aircraft to undertake a maintenance mission to Mehkuka airfield in Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft took off from Jorhat air base at 12.25 a.m. on the very same day and went missing after nearly half an hour of being airborne. Parts of the aircraft were found on June 12, 2019 at Menchuka enroute to Pari Hills at Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. All aboard the plane perished.

Earlier on Friday, the families of late ACP Sanket Kaushik of Delhi Police, Constable Vikas Kumar of Delhi Police, Civil Defence Volunteer Parvesh Kumar and Squadron Leader Meet Kumar of the Air Force were handed over cheques of Rs one crore each by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

