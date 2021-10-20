Delhi govt to pay Rs 50K to farmers for crop damage

New Delhi, Oct 20 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ensured a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers whose crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rain.

"Revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops which will get completed within two weeks. The compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare would be provided to the farmers within two to three months," he said in a virtual press conference.

Delhi government has always tried to release the compensation soon after the announcement and has done so in the past too, he said, adding that the compensation amount given by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- led government is the highest in the country.

The unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds not just damaged the standing crops but it also delayed the sowing of seasonal vegetables.

Delhi received the highest rainfall in the month of October. Between Sunday and Monday, the national capital recorded 87.9 mm rainfall, the fourth highest in a day ever in October, and the highest since 1956, when the city received 111 mm rain, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor