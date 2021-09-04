Delhi Govt to redevelop 9 road stretches in the city

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Delhi government has identified 9 stretches of roads for redevelopment in the capital city. PWD minister Satyendar Jain said that the government will make separate lanes for buses on the 540 km length of roads identified for streetscaping.

The nine road stretches identified for redesigning and decongestion include Sri Aurobindo Marg, a 3 km stretch from Majlis Park to Azadpur, K.N. Katju Marg, Road no 58 near Leela Hotel, Shanti Van road, Road opposite India Habitat Centre, Tikri Border Entry, Road no 59 near Signature Bridge and Nelson Mandela Marg.

The illegal parking at the bus lanes which has become a major problem will be removed and special lighting will be installed to enhance the beauty of the redesigned roads. This redevelopment project will be undertaken keeping the environmental norms in mind, said the minister.

These roads will be developed taking the aesthetics of their surroundings into consideration on a pilot basis and the best designed road will be replicated at other places in the city.

Jain said, "We are planning to redesign and decongest 540 km length of roads in Delhi. For this, we will make separate lanes for buses and goods transport on roads. This will decongest roads and ease the flow of traffic." He added, "We will push to remove all illegal and unauthorised parking from bus lanes on the roads."

He said, "Special lighting systems will be made with the help of lighting consultants and installed on roads. This will make sure that the aesthetics of the roads are visible during the night. Additionally, this will also eliminate the chances of black spots."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor