Delhi govt trying to follow Gandhiji's vision: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 2 The Delhi government is trying its best to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, and walk on the path of their vision through its model of governance, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said both Mahatma Gandhi and late former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri also born on October 2 had dedicated their lives for the betterment and upliftment of the country.

"Their contribution to the past, present and future of this country is immeasurable," he said.

Kejriwal on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri at an event organised at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to commemorate their legacy.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi showed the path of truth, non-violence and righteousness not only to India but to the entire humanity.

"Shastri ji's simple life, honesty, and efficient leadership are inspirational for every generation of our society," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also unveiled the 'Jallianwala Bagh Smriti Chitra' in the Delhi Assembly Complex on Saturday and remembered the "immortal martyrdom of the ancestors who were martyred" in Jallianwala Bagh.

Congratulating Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for the commemoration, he said: "This artwork will continue to remind us of the pain and suffering our ancestors had to go through, the struggle they had to go through to bring freedom to our country."

Talking about farmers agitation, Kejriwal said that the Central government should agree to the demands of the farmers.

