Delhi Police will file chargesheet in two minors' rape cases in 30 days: MHA

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Delhi Police will file a chargesheet in 30 days in the two minors' rape cases, Home Ministry officials said here.

Senior Home Ministry officials on Thursday reviewed the status of the investigations in the two rape cases in Delhi with officials of the Delhi Police. The review was done on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the officials said.

"On the instruction of the Union Home Minister Shri@Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed with status of investigation of the rape and murder case of a girl child in Nangal area of Delhi and the rape of another girl child in Mayur Vihar with Delhi Police", the spokesperson of the Ministry tweeted.

The officials said the Delhi Police is committed to file a chargesheet within 30 days from the date of the registration of the FIR so that the trial in these cases can start at the earliest. Both the cases will be heard in the fast track special court in Delhi, they added.

A minor girl was allegedly raped, murdered and forcefully cremated in the Nangal area of Delhi Cantonment on August 1, 2021 and an FIR was registered under sections of gang rape, murder, attempt to murder, POCSO, SC/ST Act, sections 304 (Culpable homicide), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the Mayur Vihar case, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Wednesday and a case was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station on the basis of the family's complaint. The accused has been booked under Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act.

The victim was admitted to a local hospital for treatment for serious injuries. She has now been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for further treatment.

