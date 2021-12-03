Delhi to get 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras

New Delhi, Dec 3 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that 1,40,000 additional CCTV cameras will be set up in the city soon.

His government had earlier installed 2,75,000 CCTV cameras across the national capital which have enhanced public safety by helping to identify perpetrators of crime, especially those against women, he added.

"Till now, a total of 2,75,000 cameras have been installed in public places across Delhi, thereby, making it the first city to rank number 1 out of 150 cities across the world in terms of CCTV cameras installed per square mile. London ranks number 2. Delhi has beaten cities like Shanghai and New York also. We have three times more cameras than Chennai and 11 times more than those in Mumbai," Kejriwal said in a virtual media brief.

In the second phase, the Delhi government will install 1,40,000 more cameras.

The cameras have helped authorities and policing systems to identify criminals. "Due to this surveillance, the sense of safety and security has heightened among women and police get a great deal of help in catching criminals," he said.

"Earlier, when cameras used to stop working due to technical reasons, they used to be left in the same state. However, now, an alert will be sent to the command centre the moment there is any problem with its functioning. They will be repaired instantly. A total of 30 days recording will be stored in these cameras. Its live view could be accessed from across the world via some authorised persons having passwords," he added.

