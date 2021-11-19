Dhankhar seeks House proceedings from Bengal Speaker

Kolkata, Nov 19 Continuing his tirade against the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday shot a letter to the former, alleging that the proceedings of the House were not being made available to him.

The Governor in particular has sought the resolution passed in the Assembly against the extension of the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF), and the privilege motion moved against two senior officers, one each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Governor was referring to the resolution passed by the House against the Central government's decision to extend the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km from the international borders. The resolution was passed after a voting in favour of it.

Dhankhar also referred to the privilege motion moved against the Deputy SP of CBI and the Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly demeaning the chair of the Speaker by not appearing before him despite several summons.

The privilege motion said that three ruling party legislators Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and the late Subrata Mukherjee were arrested by the CBI earlier this year in connection with the Narada case, but neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee, nor was he intimated.

The privilege motion was moved against Satyendra Singh, Deputy SP of CBI, and Rathin Biswas, Assistant Director of ED.

In a letter to the Speaker, the Governor wrote: "Proceedings of the last session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly be secured with particular reference to the resolution moved by Partha Chatterjee, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House, and passed by the Assembly as regards extension of jurisdiction area of the BSF, and the Breach of Privilege and Contempt Motion moved by Tapas Roy on 17 November.

"Attention of the Hon'ble Speaker be drawn also to the fact that on earlier occasions also, proceedings were sought but unfortunately the same are not being made available. Such a state of affairs is not only improper, but unacceptable and is also unconstitutional. A directive needs to be imparted that the proceedings sought earlier may also be made available now to this office at the earliest and not later than a week from today."

The Governor's office later said in an official tweet uploading the letter: "WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought West Bengal Legislative Assembly Proceedings as regards passing @MamataOfficial as regards extension of jurisdiction area @BSF_India and Breach of Privilege Motion against CBI and ED officials @dir_ED," his office tweeted on Friday, sharing a screenshot of the governor's letter, which was dated November 18."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor