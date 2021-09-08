Dharmendra Pradhan made BJP in-charge on UP polls

Lucknow, Sep 8 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed in-charge of election for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a party release, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje and Annpurna Devi, along with three other BJP leaders have been made co-in-charges for the poll affairs in the state.

The party has also divided the state into six regions and made separate in-charges for the organisational work.

