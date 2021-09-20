Dilip Ghosh appointed BJP national vice president, Sukanta Majumdar made West Bengal BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh as the party's national vice president.

As per the official communique issued by the party, BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dilip Ghosh as the party's vice president with immediate effect.

The BJP has now appointed Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the West Bengal BJP chief.

"BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the State party president for West Bengal unit with immediate effect," said an official notification in Hindi.

( With inputs from ANI )

