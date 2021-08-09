Dilip Ghosh lashes out at Mamata Banerjee for accusing Shah of orchestrating attack on TMC workers in Tripura

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in Tripura, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday termed it as 'drama' and said she has a habit of doing it.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Amit Shah Ji has a lot of work to do, apart from thinking all this. He doesn't care. TMC deliberately involve in fights, their leaders will go and break the bike with a stick, after that they will ask who is the goon?"

"Mamata Banerjee always has a habit of doing drama, sometimes she goes to Delhi, sometimes she goes to Lucknow, sometimes she goes to Patna, everything has been seen and everyone's 'khela' is over, and now 'khela' is being played in Tripura," he added.

Speaking further, the BJP leader said: "Whatever Mamta Banerjee is saying, this is a complete drama, there is no TMC in Tripura. Neither there is MLA, MP nor councilor nor panchayat of TMC, then who will ask them after all? Why would someone go there to kill them, who has to waste their time? he asked.

This comes after Banerjee visited Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata to meet injured Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers who were allegedly attacked in Tripura.

Commenting on Banerjee's allegations that goons were deliberately made to sit in Abhishek Banerjee's flight, so he was provided with a bulletproof vehicle, Ghosh said, "He roams in a bulletproof car even in West Bengal. Why would anyone kill him, when no one knows him? Mamata Banerjee has a habit of being afraid of suspecting everywhere. She does politics of conspiracy all the time, that's why she is afraid that no one thinks about him in old Tripura."

Reacting to Banerjee's statement that BJP has created an atmosphere of chaos from Assam to Uttar Pradesh and TMC is not allowed to go there, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee has gone everywhere even when she was not invited."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor