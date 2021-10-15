'Disgruntled' Sidhu sounds hopeful after Congress meeting

New Delhi, Oct 15 Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the party's Punjab unit head last month over 'dissatisfaction' with the shake-up in the state, has expressed hope that his concerns would be taken up properly, and all decisions made in the interest of the party and Punjab.

Sidhu arrived in the national capital on Thursday on the instructions of the Congress high command and met party's General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat.

This was his first meeting in Delhi following his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief a move which is said to have irked the Gandhi family.

According to sources, organisational matters related to Punjab Congress were discussed in the meeting. A discussion was held on his resignation.

"Whatever my issues were... I have told the party high command, I am sure that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will understand my point and I have faith in their decision. Whatever decision they take will be in the interest of the Congress and Punjab," he saif after the meeting.

On the other hand, Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have spoken on some issues and a solution is expected.

If sources are to be believed, the Congress leadership wants to put behind the chapter of the Punjab crisis before the working committee meeting on October 16.

Currently, the party leadership has made up its mind that if Sidhu does not adopt a flexible approach, there will be no delay in taking decisions on options related to him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor