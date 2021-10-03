DMK govt fulfilled 202 of 505 poll promises, says TN CM

Chennai, Oct 3 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the DMK government which assumed office on May 7 after the win in the 2021 assembly elections has already fulfilled 202 of the 505 promises that it had made during the run-up to the elections.

Stalin was communicating to the voters of the nine districts of Tamil Nadu where rural local body elections are to be held on October 6 and October 9. Stalin spoke to the voters on Sunday through a voice message.

The Chief Minister said that even after 10 years in power since 2011, AIADMK had not honoured the promises it had made to the people of Tamil Nadu.

He said that the DMK has always been thinking about the people of Tamil Nadu and people should make use of the party's thinking. Stalin told the voters, "You voted for us in assembly elections leading to our victory and now you should vote for us in the rural local body elections. You had voted for us expecting that we would fulfill the promises we made during the elections and you made me Chief Minister of the state and I am working for you and fulfilling our promises."

The Chief Minister announced several schemes that the government had introduced in a short span of time and added that the government would come up with more such schemes. Stalin in the message said, "The schemes that are announced by the government reach the people through local bodies and your votes are important for their implementation."

Stalin said that the DMK government is working always for the welfare of the people and that the party has experienced hands who are well versed in the aspirations and necessities of the people. He called upon the people to vote for the candidates put up by the DMK in the ensuing rural local body polls and to make the party candidates victorious.

While Stalin is leading the DMK campaign from the front, the AIADMK election campaign is jointly led by former Chief Ministers and senior leaders of the party O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami.

