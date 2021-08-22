DMK nominates MM Abdulla as party's RS candidate

Chennai, Aug 22 The ruling DMK has nominated M.M. Abdulla as the party candidate for the September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from Tamil Nadu.

Abdulla is a young DMK leader from the Pudukkottai district. He was made the joint-secretary of the party's NRI wing in January 2021.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha member A. Mohammedjan in March, 2021.

Abdulla is likely to be elected unopposed as the DMK has a majority of its own in the state Assembly. His nomination is likely to garner support of the minority for the party.

Sources within the party told that Abdulla was a nominee of the DMK youth wing leader and MLA from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi Stalin who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

