Do not want more MLAs, it creates confusion: Goa Minister

Panaji, Aug 19 Winning a lot of MLAs in an election creates confusion, especially when it comes to accommodating them (in government), Goa's Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Thursday.

Godinho, who is a ruling BJP MLA, a party which has an overwhelming majority of 28 MLAs in a 40-member state legislative assembly, also said that he was not in a position to venture a guess as to how many MLAs the party was likely to win in the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.

"We do not want more, it creates confusion... we don't have place. Where will you accommodate them? This is our situation," Godinho told reporters at the state Secretariat while speaking about the party's electoral prospects for the upcoming polls.

When asked as to how many seats the party expected to win in the 2022 state assembly elections, Godinho said: "We will get a good majority. I cannot give a figure, I am not a pandit or an astrologer".

The Transport Minister's comments come at a time when the ruling BJP has faced bitter acrimony among MLAs, including a latest spat involving Godinho on the one hand and other BJP MLAs like Ports Minister Michael Lobo, who has accused Godinho of mishandling the crisis involving the state's protesting taxi operators.

Godinho is also at loggerheads with BJP MLA Alina Saldanha, who has accused the Transport Minister of interfering in her assembly constituency of Cortalim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor