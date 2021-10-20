Don't let 1990 repeat itself in Kashmir: Manish Tewari

New Delhi, Oct 20 Amid reports of migrants fleeing from the Kashmir Valley after targeted killings by the terrorists, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday cautioned the government and asked not to allow the repeat of 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits had to flee and the government could not provide security.

In a statement on Wednesday he said, "I urge the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, do not Under any circumstances allow this ethnic cleansing by another name to take place".

He blamed that the situation has arisen due to the abrogation of Article 370. "Provide security and give confidence to migrant workers. Some will die. That is COST unfortunately for the August 5, 2019 folly. Don't let 1990 repeat itself."

He said Punjab was brought back from the brink because the Punjabi Hindus stood their ground and never fled in fear. Hundreds of Hindus were pulled out of buses and trains and shot but they never baulked. They suffered but never surrendered, he added.

"In Kashmir we are surrendering to Terrorists."

"This is ethnic cleansing by another name. In 1990 BJP & communist parties supported VP Singh who made a cardinal error by not providing security to Kashmiri Pandits. In 2021, same mistake is being made again by facilitating departure of migrant workers," Tewari said in a statement.

Tewari's comments came after terrorists killed 11 non-local individuals in the Valley in the last 16 days. Due to this an atmosphere of fear has been created there leading to the exodus of migrants.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the steps taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Union Home Ministry to improve the security situation there. The two leaders discussed the atmosphere of fear created due to targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir. The Home Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the exodus of fear driven migrants from the Valley.

Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23-25 and will hold important high-level meetings with regard to the security situation in the Valley. This is the first visit of the Union Home Minister to the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor