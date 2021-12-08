DP Yadav takes jibe at Samajwadi Party, says 'red cap is sign of danger'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed those with 'red caps as a red alert for Uttar Pradesh', Rashtriya Parivartan Dal (RPD) president DP Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and said that red cap and red colour are both signs of danger.

"Red cap and red colour are both signs of danger. Both are dangerous and people should be kept away from them" DP Yadav told ANI.

Yadav today announced that his party RPD will be contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022 and will finalise an alliance soon.

However, he did not name any party with which the alliance talks were on. However, the attack on the Samajwadi Party seems to indicate that the Rashtriya Parivartan Dal is likely to form an alliance with another political outfit.

Long considered to be a Bahubali face of western Uttar Pradesh, Yadav told ANI, "Our party RPD will field its candidates in the upcoming state elections and I will contest."

Asked about the number of seats his party would contest and the seat from where he is likely to contest the polls, the former MP said that "the announcement will be made soon".

"We are considering, the party is going to announce it soon," he said.

DP Yadav had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2004 and was an MP in Rajya Sabha. He had also been a member of Lok Sabha earlier.

( With inputs from ANI )

