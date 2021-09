East Delhi Mayor suspends 17 AAP Councilors for 15 days

The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation's Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal on Monday suspended 17 councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party for 15 days over indecent behaviour in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and obstructing the proceedings of the House.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, the Mayor said, "Today the Aam Aadmi Party members showed indecency in the House and obstructed the proceedings of the House, so this action was taken."

Aggarwal said that a letter has been written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to cancel the membership of 8 nominated corporation councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Reacting to this, Leader of Opposition in the House and AAP Councilor Manoj Tyagi alleged that AAP councillors were suspended for raising their voice against corruption.

He alleged that the EDMC is involved in corruption, adding that a piece of land belonging to a temple was sold off illegally in Delhi's Chauhan Bangar locality.

In a telephonic conversation, Tyagi told ANI, "The EDMC is involved in corruption in collaboration with the builders. Land belonging to a temple was illegally sold off in Chauhan Bangar. This issue was raised in the House today."

( With inputs from ANI )

