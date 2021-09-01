Economic policies have failed, situation at 1991 level: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mounted yet another attack on the government over rising fuel prices and inflation and said the situation is at the 1991 level.

He said the problem with the government is structural and not cyclic as it has lost economic vision and the situation is now at the 1991 level.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of New India has failed and all the slogans of the Prime Minister have only been rhetoric and now the country needs a new vision which can revive the economy.

"The Congress vision is clear, what we have to do to revive the economy, as the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister have no idea. They should take advice from the Congress think tank, otherwise we can send experts from the Congress," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said when petrol-diesel prices are increased there is direct and indirect impact on the pockets of the people. It also increases the cost of transportation. While the Prime Minister demonetised the economy, the Finance Minister is monetising national assets.

"But the farmers, the salaried class, MSME sector and honest businessmen have been demonetised, while two-three big businessmen are being monetized," he added.

He said that the only GDP which is growing is the prices of Gas, Diesel, Petrol (GDP) which has hit the common man the hardest.

When the UPA was in power, the crude oil prices were $105 and now its $71 while gas price is less than 26 per cent than what it was during the UPA government. In 2014 when UPA left, the gas cylinder cost Rs 410 and now it's 885. In the same way, petrol was Rs 71 and diesel Rs 57 a litre in 2014 and now petrol is Rs 101 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 88 a litre.

He alleged that the government has earned Rs 23 lakh crore from the GDP (Gas, diesel, petrol) when the international prices are down.

"Money is being snatched away from common man, from farmers, from small businessmen and is directly going into the pockets of PM's friends," he said, adding that people should ask questions from the Prime Minister.

The government is surviving on low crude oil prices and if it increases, the crisis will escalate and the government will panic, which is what China is eyeing.

He alleged that the press and sections of the media are gagged not to raise people's issues, that is why the situation has come to this level.

