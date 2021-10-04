Ecuadorian govt demands punishment for perpetrators of prison riot

Quito, Oct 4 The Ecuadorian government has demanded the Justice Department to punish the perpetrators of the massive prison riot that occurred last week at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil city, which left at least 118 inmates dead and 79 others injured.

"We also require the decisive intervention of the justice system for the application of the law, that all those responsible for the massacre that occurred in the Litoral Penitentiary be investigated and punished," Xinhua news agency quoted Minister of Government Alexandra Vela as saying on Sunday.

The September 28 riot at the penitentiary, which is a large prison complex made up of several prisons in Guayaquil, was the deadliest in the nation's history and was the third registered so far in 2021, after two previous ones that occurred in February and July with death tolls of 79 and 22, respectively.

The latest riot included the use of firearms and explosives, according to the police, which they attributed to fights between criminal gangs battling for control of the prisons.

The revolt led President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency for 60 days throughout the Ecuadoran prison system to prevent new outbreaks of violence and maintain order.

Ecuador is facing a prison crisis, with many sites overcrowded.

To alleviate overcrowding, the government announced that some 2,000 pardons will be processed for the elderly, women, people with disabilities, and the terminally ill, and the repatriation of foreigners detained in Ecuador will also continue.

