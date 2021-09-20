ED interrogates Azam Khan in Sitapur jail

Sitapur (UP), Sep 20 A two-member team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday visited the Sitapur jail to interrogate Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan in connection with a money laundering case.

Azam Khan, who had been admitted to the Medanta hospital following post-Covid complications, had been discharged on September 10 and sent back to the jail.

According to reports, Azam Khan is being interrogated for the funding of his Jauhar University in Rampur which allegedly received foreign funds also.

The Rampur district administration had taken back more than 70.05 hectares of land from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, last week.

The university is run by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by Azam Khan.

The ED is also preparing to interrogate BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in connection with money laundering charges. Former MP Atiq Ahmad is also on the ED Radar.

Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in Banda jail in UP while Atiq Ahmad is lodged in Ahmedabad jail in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor