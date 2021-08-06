ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother on Aug 18

Srinagar, Aug 6 Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Gulshan Nazir, mother of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on August 18.

A summon issued by ED Assistant Director Sunil Kumar Meena has asked her to be present for questioning before the investigating officer on August 18.

Gulshan Nazir was earlier also summoned by the ED twice in July, but had refused to respond to those summons.

Sources said she had sought details of the FIR in which she was accused, but the ED had not responded to her request.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor