Efforts on to help students to travel abroad: Govt

New Delhi, July 29 The Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government was making efforts to ease travel restrictions for Indian students studying in foreign universities to make their travel to respective countries possible.

He said Indian missions in those countries have been taking up the issues actively with the respective governments and have been impressing upon them to ease the travel restrictions.

The travel restrictions for Indian students have been eased by many countries, including Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Georgia, the US, Canada, Ireland, Germany and the UK.

He said that more countries will ease down restrictions after the Covid situation improves in the world.

