Election Commission crossing limits, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Oct 25 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday slammed the Election Commission for its restrictions on his public meeting in poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency, saying it was crossing limits.

Addressing the plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), he criticised the poll panel for objecting to his public meetings.

He advised the EC to maintain its dignity as a constitutional institution rather than succumbing to pressure from others.

This comes close on his remark at Yadadri on October 20 that EC crossed the limits by stopping implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad Assembly constituency where the bye-elections are scheduled on October 30.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said it was not right on part of the EC to impose restrictions on his public meeting.

He was apparently referring to the poll panel's move to extend the model code of conduct to Hanamkonda district though Huzurabad constituency is located in Karimnagar district. The TRS was planning to hold a massive public meeting in Hanamkonda district in view of the restrictions in Huzurabad.

"As a senior politician, a responsible President of a political party and also a Chief Minister of Telangana, I want to know what could ECI achieve with its decision?" he asked.

The Chief Minister said the restrictions would have no meaning as more people will listen to his speech through live telecast, than those who could attend the public meeting.

KCR also slammed the opposition parties for their attempts to stop him from holding public meetings. Stating that public meetings are a democratic right in an election process, he wondered what sort of politics the opposition parties were playing.

He alleged that some leaders even filed cases in the courts to restrain him from holding public meetings in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

He urged Dalit families in Huzurabad not to get disheartened by the EC decision to stop Dalit Bandhu scheme. Exuding confidence that the TRS will win the by-election, he assured them the implementation of the scheme will resume after November 4 when the model code of conduct ends.

"No one including the Election Commission can stop implementation of Dalit Bandhu after November 4," he said.

KCR announced that all Dalit families in Huzurabad will be covered by the scheme before the end of this year. Since the scheme is being implemented in Huzurabad on pilot basis, teams from remaining constituencies will visit Huzurabad to study the scheme to replicate it successfully in their respective constituencies.

Claiming that Dalit Bandhu is a revolutionary scheme, he said it would show way to the entire country to end the discrimination against Dalit and ensure their economic and social upliftment

Dismissing the criticism of the scheme by the opposition parties, KCR said the investment in the scheme was minimal compared to the overall outcome and its benefits. He claimed that it is the capital asset building exercise to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Dalits.

He quoted economists as saying that Rs 1.7 lakh crore required for the scheme would soon turn into Rs 10 lakh crore wealth for the state.

Under Dalit Bandhu, every Dalit family will be provided a Rs 10 lakh grant to start any economic activity of its choice.

KCR reiterated that Dalit Bandhu will be extended to all sections of the society including backward classes, tribals, minorities and economically weaker sections among upper castes.

